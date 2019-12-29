|
CONE JR., Alexander Scott Alexander Scott Cone, Jr, passed away at his home in Austin, Texas on 12/26/2019. The love of his life, his wife Karen V. Conrado, was by his side as well as her sons Aaron & Ethan Conrado. He was 50 yrs old and had bravely battled cancer for 11 years with the utmost grace, dignity, & witty humor. He was a fascinating, beautiful person, inside & out, who was gifted with a phenomenal ability to listen to others. His true calling was helping people, which he did by becoming a successful psychotherapist. "I have fought the fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7). An informal celebration of life will be held from 2-5PM (come as you please) on 1/4/2020, at 9512 Anchusa Trail, Austin, TX 78736. There will be a short program at 3PM. Alex would want everyone to take the time to lend an ear to others, or to do something kind for someone else; please honor him in this way in lieu of flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019