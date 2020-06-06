LUEVANO, Alexis Omar On Pentacost Sunday, May 31, 2020, Alexis Omar Luevano, loving son, wonderful brother, playful uncle and godfather, returned to his heavenly home, after a weeklong valiant battle with heart failure in Austin, Texas. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Alexis was born to Manuel and Belinda Luevano, thirty-eight years ago in Castro Valley, California. He is survived by his parents, Manuel and Belinda Luevano of El Paso, Texas, brother, Daniel Luevano of San Diego and sisters Veronica Luevano, Yvette Gutierrez of El Paso, Texas, Vivian Pedroza of Corona, California, several nieces and nephews, godchildren Luka Luevano Moss, Catalina Bella Guitierres, and Angelina Maya Guiterres of El Paso, Texas. Alexis is also survived by of his paternal grandmother, Juanita Luevano of El Paso, Texas, maternal grandmother Ascension Betancourt of Reedley, California, aunts and uncles Mark and Olga Garcia of Reedley, California, Javier and Juanita Barker of El Paso, Texas, Angel and Argentina Luevano of Antioch, California and Ina Portillo of Sanger, California. Alexis was a graduate of Hanks High School. He later became a massage therapist. Before his death he was the Spa Coordinator at Equinox in Austin, Texas. Alexis lived in Austin, Texas for 20 years. Alexis had a passion for life and a love for Starbucks. He loved to dance. He loved music and travel. He loved to write and his words always struck a chord. He loved nature. He loved his family, his friends and God. His laugh was infectious, his brilliant humor like none other. To know Alexis was to love him. Alexis was a bright light in a dark room. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 07,2020 at All Faiths Funeral Services, 8507 N IH- 35 Austin, Texas 78753 from 12:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. with a Rosary starting at 2:00 P.M.



