WUSTERHAUSEN, Alfred Charles October 3, 1946 July 11, 2020 Alfred Charles Wusterhausen was born to Howard Oscar Wusterhausen and Lilly Kate Hewer Wusterhausen on October 3, 1946, in Brenham, Texas. He passed away on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, in Sherman, Texas, where he lived for the last several years. Alfred graduated from Lexington High School with the Class of '67. He was a farmer, truck driver, truck mechanic and business owner in the Lexington, McDade, Rosenburg, and Sherman areas. He retired in Sherman with his long-time friend Judith Vineyard and his dog, Coco. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lilly Wusterhausen; and his brothers, Howard "Junior," Oscar, Arthur, and Albert. Alfred is survived by his dear friend, Judith Vineyard; his brother August Wusterhausen and wife Eddie of Round Rock; his sisters Alvina and husband Curtis Moerbe of Warda, Lilly and husband Hubert Farris of Lexington, Linda and husband David Scott of Laguna Park, sisters-in-laws Linda and husband Jimmie Conner of Elgin, Alice and husband Robbie Colt of Lebanon, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alfred's casket will lie in state at New Life Baptist Fellowship Church of Elgin, Saturday, July 18th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, with a Celebration of Life following. Interment will at Dixon Prairie Cemetery, Paige. Arrangements and care are entrusted to: