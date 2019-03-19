HEES, Alfred Herman Alfred Herman Hees, 93, of Round Rock, Texas, went to be with his Lord on March 15th 2019 at 6:33 p.m. surrounded in the loving arms of his family. Alfred was born December 11th, 1925 in Manor, Texas. He married Vivian Earline Ludwig on July 6th, 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Hees & Julia Kerlin Hees, sister Doris Hees Mills, his wife Vivian, and son-in-law Larry McGary. Alfred served in the Army in WWII, farmed, and retired from his career at Superior Dairy. Alfred and Vivian were faithful members of the Richland community and St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, where they taught Sunday School, sang in the choir for many years and their 3 children were baptized and confirmed. Alfred enjoyed playing baseball in his early years, gardening, fishing and was an avid deer hunter with Aaron, Marc Killingsworth and Howard Reed Jr. Alfred is survived by his children Aaron (Debbie) Hees, Cheryl McGary, and Patti (Mark) Maund. Alfred's grandchildren: Kristin Williams, Holly (Chad) Wallingsford, Cullen (Tasha) Robbins, Clayton (Danielle) Robbins, Brandon McGary, Justin (Erin) McGary, Lindsey (Patrick) Upton, Adam (Nicole) Maund, Ashley (Charlie) Ulbricht and Allen Knox. Alfred is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Brooke, Randi, Kenley, Emma, Rian, Blake, Addison, Rilynn, Kennedy, Blair, Hudson, Codey, Cash; sister-in-law Mae Ludwig Pizalate and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and close friends. The family cordially invites Alfred's friends to a visitation on March 20th, 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m, at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. The celebration of Alfred's life and legacy will be held March 21st at 10:30 a.m, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 17701 Cameron Rd., Pflugerville, Texas. His service will be presided over by Pastor Todd Peterson. Burial will follow at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Alfred wished that donations would be made to New Capital Building Fund and Children Programs at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to express a deep gratitude to all the medical professionals and staff who cared for Alfred throughout the years. The family would also like to extend our greatest appreciation to the caregivers at Sundance Memory Care (Gloria, Mookey, Erica to name a few) and Dr. Cardenas and Kyle of Guiding Light Hospice. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary