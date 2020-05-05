|
|
CAMACHO, Alfredo Alfredo Vicente Camacho Reyes, 53, born on July 19, 1966, passed away unexpectedly on April 12,2020. He was born in San Andres Huaxpaltepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, to Margarita Reyes Serrano and Roman Camacho Monjaras. He spent his childhood working on the ranch with his father and brothers, after school hours. Upon completion of his education in Mexico, he worked for the school district in a small Oaxacan town and later in the Mexico City police department. At age 31 he immigrated to Austin, Texas when he studied English, HVAC, and became a journeyman sheet metal worker. He enjoyed music, travel, the company of family and friends, and learning new things. He could fix almost anything. He traveled back to Southern Oaxaca as often as possible. He was building his dream vacation/retirement house, when he was called home. He was a significant presence in the life of his family and friends and he will be missed. He is predeceased by his parents and older brother Acasio Camacho. He is survived by his wife, Hope Camacho, his daughter Abril Camacho, and his step-sons Trey and Nelson (Kristen) Adams and their children, Kyrsten, Jake and Sarah. He is also survived by his siblings, Aldo, Zonia, Martha, Gonzalo, Elvia, Elias, Trinidad, Miguel, Victor, and Obek, along with their families. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was laid to rest in his home town, next to his mother on April 13, where the traditional Mexican services were held. Here in Austin, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2020