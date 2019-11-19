|
COBOS, Alfredo Manuel Our beloved Alfredo Manuel Cobos was born the first son and fifth child of Freddie and Nieves S. Cobos, on March 22, 1958, in Austin, Texas and was called home by his heavenly father on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Mario Cobos. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lourdes Cobos, daughters Briana and Celisse Cobos; sisters: Olga Salas (John), Rebecca Cobos, Mary Rivera (Robert), Margaret Carmona, Viola Cobos, and Veronica Nunez; brothers: Calixto (Lupe), Antonio "Tony" (Delma), and Ben S. Cobos (Norma); his mother-in-law, Alicia Alvarez; sisters-in-law: Alicia Lopez (Richard), Angela Garcia (Joe), Frances Alvarez, Dolores Saldaña (Vinny), and Terry Alvarez; and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was a dignified, righteous man of calm quiet strength, wisdom, hard work, honesty, integrity, with a deep and humble faith and trust in God. Much sought after for his wisdom by family and friends, he was always happy to provide counsel and guidance to his daughters and to whoever asked. His clever and playful humor are legendary and are memories that will be treasured. His generous and unselfish spirit was always reflected in everything he did. He was a joy to all, and his pleasant countenance, easy-going manner, and disposition earned him the nickname of 'Tio Feliz" among his nieces and nephews. His extensive career as a licensed architect included working for the City of Austin, the Austin Independent School District, Cobos & Associates (his family business), and for the State of Texas for many years. Most of all he was a loving, dedicated husband and father, son, brother, and friend, and a joy to all. His legacy will be remembered for his selfless sacrifices and contributions to his family and friends. The family would like to thank all of the people who cared for him and his family during his illness especially his family and friends, doctors and nurses, and the staff at the Christopher House in Austin, Texas. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow Mass at Forest Oaks Memorial Park Cemetery, 6300 W. William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas.
