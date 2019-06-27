DAVIS, Alice Marshall Alice Marshall Davis passed peacefully into Eternal Life on June 20, 2019. She was born in Austin on September 13, 1942 and was the daughter of J. A. Marshall and Alice Swan Marshall. Alice was a beloved and loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1960, and graduated from The University of Texas, cum laude, with a master's degree in geographic education. Alice was a master teacher and shared her expertise and wisdom. She was exemplary in cultivating community, sustaining family, and nourishing minds. She served as chair of the Social Studies Department at Austin High School. Her honors and professional awards are extensive. She was inducted into the Austin High Hall of Honor as Honored Faculty. She was Austin High Teacher of the Year and Austin ISD High School Teacher of the Year. She was a Fulbright Scholar and traveled extensively on fellowships to the Netherlands, China, Ukraine, Russia, South Korea, and Japan. After her retirement, Alice was active in the Assistance League of Austin where she served as Vice President of Philanthropic Programs. She is survived by her husband John, to whom she was married for almost 56 years, her son Ryan and his wife Julie, her son Chad and his wife Darla, four grandchildren: Joel, Jacob, Olivia, and Owen, her brother John Marshall and his wife Cindy of Midland, and sister-in-law Denise Davis Curb. The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Anderson and all the caregivers at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Westminster skilled nursing, and Christopher House. Memorial gifts may be made in Alice's memory to the Austin High School Continuing Education Foundation and the Assistance League of Austin. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Boulevard. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity Street. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary