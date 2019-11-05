Home

Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Alice F. Ortiz Obituary
ORTIZ, Alice F. Our beloved Alice F. Ortiz, age 82, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Steve Acosta Ortiz, Sr.; her sons, Edward F. Ortiz, Sr. and Frank Ortiz; her grandson, Edward "Moose" Ortiz, Jr.; great grandson, Arthur Martinez Torres, and her parents, Trinidad B. Felan and Cleofas Garcia. Alice is survived by her children, Mary Guajardo, Janie (Felix) Quintanilla, Steve A. Ortiz, Jr., Alice Ortiz, Lola Meece (William) Speegle, Irene Ortiz, Joel Ortiz, JoAnn (Jesse) Rodriguez, Esther (Oscar) Garza, John (Brenda) Ortiz, Terri Ortiz, and Stevie (Alice) Ortiz; 26 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren and numerous other family and treasured friends. Honored Pallbearers will be Jason Ortiz, John Michael Ortiz, Felix Quintanilla V, Julio Ojeda, Jr., Mark Ortiz, Ronald Tate, Joe Henry de la Cruz, and Derek Horton. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019
