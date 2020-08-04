TOUCHSTONE, Alice Jean Our Beloved Alice Jean Touchstone, age 80, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ida Lee Thompson; sister, Kathy Waddle and brother, Gerald Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Touchstone; her children, Cheri Vanzant (Emmett), John V. Touchstone, and Mitchell Touchstone (Kyla); sisters, Vicki Forister and Melinda Nevarez; grandchildren, Allison Vanzant, Dylan Touchstone, Marley Touchstone, Zachary Touchstone, Maya Touchstone, and Whitaker Touchstone; great grandchildren, Brodie, Gannon, Grayson, Charlotte, Lily, and June, and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Chapel Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 also at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Honored Pallbearers will be Dylan Touchstone, Marley Touchstone, Zachary Touchstone, Whitaker Touchstone, Brodie Sparks, and Matt Knight. Services on Thursday, August 6, 2020 will be live-streamed at Mission Funeral Home - South Side on Facebook to allow participation by those who can not be present. We advise those who want to participate via live-stream to log on to Facebook prior to the services to insure you know how to log on. You must have your own Facebook Page as well. There is no additional staff on duty at the time of the service to help with logging on and getting connected. Due to the Coronavirus / COVID-19 Restrictions from the City of Austin, capacity levels are restricted at funeral homes, churches, and cemeteries. Each person entering the funeral home, church, and cemetery will be required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing of 6 feet or more. If you are ill or are concerned about the virus, it is recommended that you not attend services. The family is so grateful to everyone for their understanding, love, and support during this very difficult time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store