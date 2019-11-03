|
WOODS, Joyce Alice Joyce Woods, 86, of Austin, Texas, entered the presence of our Holy Lord Jesus on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Joyce was born February 24, 1933, in Rogers, Texas to her parents, Irby and Alice Butler. Joyce graduated from Austin High School where she was a Red Jacket drill team member. In 1952 she married Homer Cunningham and their marriage was blessed with three children; Coleman, Cheryl and Kyle. Careers and school took them to the Houston area and then back to Austin. Joyce was a two-career woman. She was a caretaker, cook and supporter of her family. In addition, she worked at Texas A&M and the State of Texas in various administrative roles. One of her favorites was working with Governor Mark and Linda Gale White during Mark White's administration. Joyce gave her life to Christ and was baptized at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Austin. Hillcrest was also where the lifetime friendship with Eddy and Dee Gibbs and family began. Dee is the sister Mom always wanted. From that point on she began to learn to walk with Jesus on a daily basis and as her life began to wane, she walked closer to Him. The pursuit of Jesus as the Lord of her life was so important to her. In 1967 she married Jack Woods and immediately the family increased to 8 children and many daughters and sons-in-law, with grandchildren and great-grandchildren to follow. Her greatest passion on this earth was her family. There was nothing more important to her than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Grandmommy" is survived by her three children and the five children blessed by her marriage to Jack. Survivors include Coleman and Jeanne Cunningham, Cheryl and Bill Hayden, Kyle and Betty Cunningham, Jack Woods Jr., Jeanette Penland, Larry and Beth Woods, Cathy and Eddie Conger and Marlane Woods. She will be missed by her 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a memorial graveside service for Joyce at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, November 8th, at 2:00 PM, to celebrate her life on this earth and now in heaven. A reception will follow in the Gallery at the cemetery following interment for Joyce and Jack. The family would like to thank the staff at Belmont Village Westlake and Halcyon Hospice for the love and support they gave Mom and us. She loved each and every one of you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , , or the . "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019