WINKLEY, Alice Julia (Née Holvoet) Alice Winkley transitioned this life on September 5, 2019, with many of her family members surrounding her. She died at her home in Leander, Texas, as was her wish. Born as Alice Julia Holvoet on October 29, 1918, to Maurice and Marie Holvoet, both Belgian immigrants, in South Bend, Indiana, where she completed her education, including secretarial college. She did not speak English when she began primary school, but rapidly learned the language and took those skills home where she taught the language to her parents. She has always remembered and deeply loved her family and home in South Bend, where she grew up with her loving parents, two sisters, Margaret and Dorothy, and two brothers, George and Maurice. On October 28, 1939, she married the love of her life, William Joseph "Bill" Winkley. She had met her Bill while working for his father in his automobile dealership in South Bend. Bill, who died on August 27, 1988, spent his entire career in the automobile business and it was this work that took them to St. Louis, to Austin, back to South Bend, and in 1945 to Austin, where the couple made their home since. Bill and Alice enjoyed 49 years of marital life, love and family, together. After working as a secretary for her father-in-law, Alice's career became that of a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and now a great, great grandmother. Once her children were successfully on their own, she began a new career as the activities director for a local nursing facility. In this role, she expanded her "job description" to include that of an advocate for the residents. Here and everywhere, she could not abide neglect nor other injustice. Over the years she became more and more of a feminist, always ready to defend against any injustices or even slights toward the women in her life, including herself. Alice was a sharp-witted woman: any good-natured teasing was met with a quick retort, always with love and good humor. Her love of family gatherings, good clean fun, travel, drives in the Texas Hill Countryside, proper use of English, looking after each other and others, and a deep belief in God were all woven into the rich family culture that has developed over the decades. Alice was known and will forever be remembered for her goodness, her loving care of others, her generosity of heart, her love and fascination for babies and children, her deep belief in God, and above all her commitment to her family. She had a strong set of values and principles that she imparted to her thirteen children and they, in turn, to theirs. Her forceful personality towered over the lives of her progeny. "Let's ask Mama," will now change to, "What would Mama say?" Charitable giving and volunteering are two other major hallmarks of Alice's life. The beneficiaries of her generosity and high energy include One Family International (OFI), an international charity founded by her son J. Patrick Winkley. OFI is primarily dedicated to providing water to poor people in developing nations and Alice was its second largest donor since its founding in the early 90s. Her other commitments included the Hill Country Senior Proms (an annual celebration, meal and dance for seniors of the area,) seeing that feral cats were spayed, had fresh drinking water and were fed, supporting programs for the homeless of the Austin area, for veterans with disabilities, boys and girls clubs, the sheriff and police associations, missions she deemed worthwhile, and countless other charities she believed in. Her volunteering included aiding persons in nursing facilities, where she regularly called bingo for the residents, coordinating and helping serve attendees at the Senior Proms, supporting and assisting friends with needs for help, donating to her church, and supporting countless other worthy projects. She kept her checkbook handy and her pen willing. Hers was a generous heart! Her thirteen children include: William Maurice Winkley (Stanley Coleman) of Eugene, Oregon, Judith Ann Winkley McCully of Flower Mound, Texas, Richard Brien Winkley of El Paso, Texas, Dennis Michael Winkley (Janey) of Jonestown, Texas, Joseph Patrick Winkley (Phyllis deceased) of Georgetown, Texas, Florence Marie Petri (Kenneth deceased) of Leander, Texas, John Holvoet Winkley (Martha) of Leander, Texas, Mary Margaret Winkley (Amedeo Ferruccio) of Silver City, New Mexico, Alice Barbara Winkley (Richard Lee) of Lampasas, Texas, Elizabeth Ann Simpson (Raymond) of Leander, Texas, Mark William Winkley of El Paso, Texas, Catherine Louise Winkley (Molly Lujan) of Cedar Park, Texas, and Christopher Allen Winkley (Maria Luisa) of Leander, Texas. Additionally she leaves behind 29 living grandchildren (grandson Christian Michael Lujan-Acosta and granddaughter Casey Allison Petri pre-deceased her), 56 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren, as well as the treasured spouses of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was loved dearly by her nieces and nephews in Texas and Indiana, as well as other parts of the nation. In every sense, to know Alice is to love her. That memory of her generosity, energy, and love sustains several generations of those she has left behind. A rosary was held at St. Margaret Mary Church in Leander on 9/6/2019. A private service at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Leander, followed by interment at Bagdad Cemetery, also in Leander, will be held for family and close friends on October 26, 2019. For more information, please contact Barbara Winkley at [email protected] or Florence Petri at 512 259-4827. In lieu of flowers, folks are asked to send donations to Haiti Mission Incorporated, 116 Ponderosa Lane, Gray, Louisiana 70359. Please write "OFI Projects" in the memo of your check; or to The Central Texas SPCA (Leander) at https://www.centraltexasspca.org/ where you can donate online. The family sincerely thanks the nurses and staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice, especially nurses Carolyn and Vicki and physical therapist Sam. Deep appreciation is also expressed to Drs. Stuart Damore and Frederick Fung for the excellent and generous care Mom received. May she rest in peace; she certainly gave us her all and will live in our hearts and memories forever!
