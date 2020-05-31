RISINGER, Alice Louse Campbell Alice Louse Campbell Risinger, 89, died peacefully at a Temple, Texas nursing home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Alice was born on Sunday, January 11, 1931 in Conway, Faulkner County, Arkansas. Her father, Reverend Charles Campbell, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, announced from the pulpit that the Campbell's had a new baby daughter born at 3am that morning! Because of Rev. Campbell's ministry, the family moved frequently. Alice attended schools in Conway, Arkansas, Gonzales, Texas and Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas in 1947. She received a Bachelors of Theology degree from Austin College in Shennan, Texas in 1951. In her younger years, she was always very active in church work in the Presbyterian Church. She taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and was a leader in the women's groups. She taught elementary school at Saenz Elementary and Schaller! Elementary in Alice, Texas. She also caught at Buda Elementary, in Hays CISD from 1972 - 1991. After she retired from teaching, she worked part time in the Office for Medical/Dental School Applications at UT. She enjoyed reading, especially mysteries. She also loved all types of music. Because of her British heritage, she loved anything related to England or Scotland. She was a loving daughter, sister and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Milton Campbell and Edith Harriet Newman Campbell; by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Campbell and by her other brother and sister-in-law, John and Doris Campbell. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Jeanne Risinger and brother James M. Campbell and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Masonic Cemetery in Gonzales, Texas at 11am on Monday, June I, 2020. Anyone wishing to give a memorial donation may give it to the charity of their choice. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.