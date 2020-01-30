Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Alice Lundquist Stried

Alice Lundquist Stried Obituary
STRIED, Alice Lundquist Alice was born April 28, 1926 and passed away January 27, 2020. She married Oliver Stried on May 27, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents (Ruben and Ellen Lundquist), brothers Richard and Clifford, and her husband, Oliver. Alice was a faithful member of St. Johns UMC for over 70 years. She was a valued employee of Empire Automotive for over 40 years, a member of the Williamson County A&M Mothers Club for over 50 years, Carl Widen VASA Lodge #743, and Austin Scandinavian Club. Survivors include sons Ronnie Stried (Janice) and David Stried (Rita); daughters Barbara Stried (Jeanie); and Nancy Stried; grandson Brad Stried (TJay) and children Sam and Charley; granddaughter Shana Stried Koehler (Karl) and children Kaylie and Alyssa; Sisters-in-law Lu Lundquist and Laura Lundquist; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamson County A&M Mothers Club, St. Johns Methodist Cemetery, or . Beck Funeral Home 4765 Priem Lane Pflugerville, TX Visitation: January 30, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 pm Services: January 31,2020 2:00 pm Interment: Cook Walden Capital Parks Pflugerville, TX (following services)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020
