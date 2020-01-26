|
|
TABOR, Alice Marguerite Massengale Alice Marguerite Massengale Tabor "Retie" died peacefully January 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 86 Retie is survived by her two sons, Charles Tabor "Chuck" and Wife Mari Tabor and Robert Tabor "Bob" and wife Monica Tabor of Austin Texas; Grandchildren, Ashley Grafe and Luke Tabor. Siblings, Wallace Massengale of Austin Texas, Jack Massengale of Wimberley Texas, Carolyn Weeren (Ed) of Austin Texas, Linda Jaresh (Wesley) of Garland Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Eldred (Red) and Marguerite Massengale, Sisters Mary Lou Baird and Dorothy Jane Barton. Sisters in law Gloria Massengale and Marylou Massengale. Retie was born on July 10, 1933 in Maysfield, Texas to Eldred and Marguerite Massengale. She graduated from Yoe High School at 16 years old and moved to Austin, Texas. Upon moving to Austin she began her career at Austin Production Credit Association. She worked until she married Charlie Tabor, and in 1968 they had their first son Chuck. After moving to Temple, Texas the family became members of 7th Street Methodist Church where Retie even served as the Church Secretary for many years. Shortly after moving to Temple they welcomed second son Bob into their family. In 1978, Retie and the boys moved to Austin to be near family. She had a successful career in Austin, Texas working at both the Attorney General's office and Farm Credit Bank. She was so stylish and loved planning any kind of gatherings with her friends and family. She was a member of the Methodist Church her entire life and since moving to Austin was an active and dedicated member of the Crestview Methodist Church. She was a fierce competitor at her monthly Bunco Group. The highlight of each year was the sisters weekend each September. The Massengale sisters would gather once a year and Retie loved planning the activities and cherished her memories from the annual gatherings. A memorial service is scheduled for January 31, 2020 at Little River Baptist Cemetery, with a visitation to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Retie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Austin. The family would like to thank caregivers at Sundance Memory Care for their care and dedication.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020