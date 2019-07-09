JOHNSON, Alice May (Timm) Alice May (Timm) Johnson of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. She was born in Royalton, Wisconsin on March 17th, 1930 to William and Hulda Timm. Alice grew up in New London, Wisconsin where she attended Emanuel Lutheran School. She graduated from Washington High School in 1948, where she was a member of FHA, GAA and the Prom Committee. Alice met Robert R. Johnson and married on May 14, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2019. Alice worked for Aid Association for Lutherans in Appleton, Wisconsin and then became a legal secretary. Bob and Alice started their family in Menasha, Wisconsin with the birth of their first daughter. They extended their family while living in Houston with three more children -- a son and two daughters. Before settling in Austin, they lived in Little Rock, Arkansas for several years. In Austin, Alice worked as the secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church for 22 years and also sang in their church choir. Before and after retiring, Bob and Alice enjoyed traveling. They visited all 50 states as well as numerous countries. Alice's hobbies included painting, making her own personalized greeting cards, playing bridge, exercising in the pool, watching tennis, fishing and volunteering at Bethesda Lutheran Shop. In her late 70's to early 80's, she fulfilled a life long dream by taking lessons to learn how to play her father's violin. Alice will always be remembered by her friends and family as a great "hugger" and very independent. Remembered as "Nanny" by her grandkids, she loved the Lord, loved her family and never spoke an unkind word. At family gatherings, Alice always ended the common prayer by reciting, "O give thanks unto the LORD; for he is good; and his mercy endureth forever." Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Elvera and her husband, Alfred Schimke, their little boy Dale, and her brother, Melvin Timm. She is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Bob, and children Konnie (and Bill) Hooton, Karen (and Chris) Hill, Kevin (and Sue Ann) Johnson and Kristie (and Jim) Dillard; her grandchildren Justin (and Paulina) Hill, Jeremy (and Lindsey) Hill, Chad (and Hillary) Johnson, Garrett (and Valerie) Johnson, Judd Hooton, Jared Dillard, and Callie Dillard (and Bobby Bowlin); and four great grandchildren, Porter Hill, Presley Hill, Whitley and Ella Johnson. Alice's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Meadows, The Campbell Center and Hospice Austin for their care and compassion. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1207 West 45th Street with the Reverend Paul Harris officiating on Thursday July 11th at 10:00a.m. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Hill, Jeremy Hill, Chad Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Judd Hooton, Jared Dillard and Callie Dillard. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Alice's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church or the . A private Interment service will be held at the Cook Walden Capital Park in Pflugerville at a later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 9, 2019