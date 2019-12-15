|
|
MCKIE, Catherine Alice Catherine Wharton McKie (Catherine, also known in her youth as Alice, Catchy, Patsy, Pats, Sister Suzy, and Suzy Q -- her daughters never understood this) died of Alzheimer's disease on December 11, aged 93. She was born in Austin on June 20, 1926 to Alice and Lawrence Wharton. Her father was pastor of University Presbyterian Church during her childhood, but died when she was just 10 from complications of having been gassed in WWI. She spent a lean but happy childhood in Austin, and remained utterly devoted to the city and to the do-no-wrong Longhorns, graduating from Austin High and the University of Texas. On New Year's Eve in 1945 while visiting her sister Liz in Washington D.C., she met a fetching GI at a party for Texans hosted by the legendary Liz Carpenter. Jim McKie, who looked good in a uniform and, like her, had no money (she saw potential), returned after demobilization to his alma mater UT for a master's degree, and the two fell in love. Jim started his Ph.D. at Harvard University in the fall of 1947, returned to Austin to marry Catherine on Christmas Day, 1947, and whisked her off to Boston. Thus began the years of exile. Teaching stints at Harvard and Williams College in Massachusetts followed by many years at Vanderbilt University in Nashville kept them away from Austin, as Jim built his academic career in economics, and Catherine raised their three children. In 1971, the opportunity came to return to UT and they settled back in Austin, finally home again. Catherine was devoted to her children and husband, by then a professor and Dean. She became a docent at the LBJ Library, a volunteer at the Faith Food Pantry, an active member of the University Ladies Bowling League, and an unexpectedly loud and rabid fan of the Women's Basketball Team, especially during the Jody Conradt years. She also returned to University Presbyterian Church, and wanted us to make clear that that she was a lifelong Democrat, as everyone should be. Her husband Jim died in 2007, and she is survived by her three children, Julie and Ellen of Dripping Springs, and David of Denver; and one grandchild, Ian McCaul, to whom she was a devoted and constant presence. She loved cooking, the Boston Red Sox, best friend since childhood Eleanor Fertsch, and mostly, unreservedly and unconditionally, she loved us. She was a woman of grace, kindness, and warmth, although she worried about us too much. No public services will be held and any memorial contributions should be made to the or Meals on Wheels. Bye Mom, we've missed you for years. Kiss Daddy for us, and Hook 'em.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019