CHAPPELL, Alice Patricia Alice Patricia (Patty) Chappell, 83, of Round Rock, Texas went home to meet her Heavenly Father, March 22, 2020. She was born July 31, 1936 in Galveston, Texas to Lee and Alice Atkins. On May 12, 1961, she married Willis Harvey Chappell and has been happily married for the past 59 years. Patty moved with her parents from the Galveston/Houston area to Devine, Texas in 1945. After leaving home in Devine, she lived her adult life in San Antonio, Brownsville, McAllen, Austin and Round Rock. While living in Austin, she worked for Austin Independent School District and retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed family first, and then church, fishing, camping, boating, traveling and reading. She is survived by her husband Harvey, three children, Michael and his wife Christine, Pamela and her husband Michael, her youngest son Phillip, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Patty is a member of the Round Rock Presbyterian Church on Sam Bass road. In view of the world virus pandemic, Beck Funeral will conduct a private family service with Pastor Kim officiating. When safe to do so, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice in Round Rock, Dr. Oliver and Dr. Murray of Baylor Scott and White, Round Rock, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020