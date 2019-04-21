|
GROUETTE, Alice Perez Alice Perez Grouette,74, passed away on April 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband George Grouette of Buda; daughter Felicia and husband Andy of Kyle and their children Diego and Joaquin; son Eric Christian Perez and wife Leslie of Austin and their daughter Serafina; sister Marcelina Cruz and husband Paul of Austin. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Perez and mother Delfina Velasquez. A visitation and service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas; Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am; Service 12:00 pm; Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale, Texas. Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019