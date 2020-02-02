|
SCHERNIK, Alice Alice Schernik, 87 was called home to be with God on January 29th 2020. She will be missed by many as she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & friend. She was born May 11th, 1932 to Ewald and Mary (Rieger) Beyer. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Curtis, son Randall, Sister Ruth Nickel and several brother & sister in laws. Alice was baptized July 10th, 1932 at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Coupland by Rev. Robert Mohr and confirmed there May 20th, 1945. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 100:2, serve the Lord with gladness, come before his Presence with singing. Alice married Curtis the love of her life on November 23rd, 1952 at St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Coupland. After graduating from Taylor High School Alice began working for Howard Bland and then was employed at 1st Taylor National bank for 34 years until she retired as Assistant Vice President. Alice was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor, were she spent time volunteering and served on the bereavement committee with the Ruth Circle. Alice was a member of the Taylor Ladies Auxiliary and later the Thorndale Ladies Auxiliary. Alice and Curtis raised three sons and enjoyed many good years together traveling around the US. She also enjoyed spending time with the grandkids. Alice is survived by two sons Douglas Schernik, (Becky) and Bobby Schernik, (Cathy). Grandchildren, Josh Schernik, (Arin), Brittany Schernik, Lucas Schernik, (Lacie), Meghan Jennings, (Bubba), Nichole Bond, (Brad), Taryn Ritchie, Chase Schernik, (Brooke). Great Grandchildren, Eva Schernik, Leah Schernik, Nolan Schernik, Brianna Schernik, Claire Schernik, Olivia Schernik, Taylor Garner, Tanner Patteson, Tessa Patteson, Hope Ritchie, Ava Ritchie, Morgan Schernik and Marielle Schernik. The family would like to thank the care givers at St David's Round Rock Hospital, Compassus Hospice and Hearthstone Health Center where Mom resided for nearly 8 years. Their compassion for her wellbeing is appreciated. Visitation will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Condra Funeral Home in Taylor. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran church in Taylor. Burial will follow at Taylor City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Josh Schernik, Lucas Schernik, Chase Schernik, Tanner Patteson, Bubba Jennings and Brad Bond. Honorary Pallbearers are the ladies of the Ruth Circle who served past and present with Alice while at St Paul Lutheran. Memorials can be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle or any .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020