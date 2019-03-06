TOUNGATE, Alice (Johnston) Alice (Johnston) Toungate, age 85, of Austin, TX, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Alice was born, August 11, 1933 to the late Charles Johnston and Ollie Anderson Johnston in Statesville, North Carolina. Alice worked at Bell Telephone in her early years, then she married RC W. Toungate on December 5th, 1952, had 3 children, Donna, Sherry and Terry. She then went on to cosmetology school and became a beautician for many years. Alice is survived by her three daughters, Donna Seibert and her husband Kenneth, Sherry Toungate and her daughter Heather, Terry Toma and husband Bobby; three grandchildren, Nichole (Seibert) Odom, Michael Seibert, and Heather Gurlach; great grandchildren, Emily Seibert, Alexis Seibert and Gavin Odom; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Alice is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Hedrick; and brother, Russell Johnston of North Carolina. The family would like to express special thanks to her long time family physician, Dr. Gregory Marchand, Bright Star Care, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care. Special arrangements and services by Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Harrell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Teck Cemetery on RR 620 S, Austin, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary