CARTWRIGHT, Alice Yvonne Yates Alice Yvonne Yates Cartwright, 81, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1938 in Chester, SC to Roxie H. Yates and Robert W. Yates. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Cartwright, her parents, and her sister Mary. Alice is survived by daughter Laura Cartwright and husband Clay Harris, son Jim Cartwright, sister Jane Alexander. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail in Austin, TX. Funeral services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church at 11am on Friday, November 15th followed by a short reception. Internment ceremony will be at 1pm at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Cemetery in Austin. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019