Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Yvonne Yates Cartwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Yvonne Yates Cartwright Obituary
CARTWRIGHT, Alice Yvonne Yates Alice Yvonne Yates Cartwright, 81, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1938 in Chester, SC to Roxie H. Yates and Robert W. Yates. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Cartwright, her parents, and her sister Mary. Alice is survived by daughter Laura Cartwright and husband Clay Harris, son Jim Cartwright, sister Jane Alexander. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail in Austin, TX. Funeral services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church at 11am on Friday, November 15th followed by a short reception. Internment ceremony will be at 1pm at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Cemetery in Austin. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -