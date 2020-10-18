1/1
Alicia Ann Barbour
BARBOUR, Alicia Ann Lee Ann passed peacefully into eternal life on October 13, 2020, with family by her side. She was a force of nature and made a lasting impression on everyone who met her. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, Lee Ann was a devout Catholic, devoted wife, and extraordinary mother. She was married to Lawrence "Larry" Barbour for 61 years, and is survived by him; four wonderful daughters, Susan Barbour, Diana Holford (Jack), Sharon Petrecca (Greg), and Laura Barbour; four grandchildren; three surviving brothers; Patrick Caulfield (Cathy), James Caulfield (Kathy), Joseph Caulfield (Rose); and countless extended family and friends. She loved sunshine, hot weather, and a frozen margarita, making Austin the perfect place for her. Our mother loved being a part of the Austin community, including St. John Neumann, Austin Newcomers, Dining Duos, Barton Creek Country Club, the Austin Children's Shelter, and numerous bridge groups, bible studies, and book clubs. Lee Ann served on the board and as a greeter for the 8212 Club. She excelled at making people feel welcome, and we know she is happily doing that now in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., with the Very Reverend Bud Roland and Reverend Adrian Chishimba officiating. Additional information and a link to view the service may be found at https://www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituary/511102/Lee-Ann-Barbour/. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SAFE Alliance, a merger of the Austin Children's Shelter and SafePlace: https://www.safeaustin.org, or St. John Neumann for the St. Vincent de Paul Chapter for the Poor: https://sjnaustin.org.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
