Alicia Fuentes
1930 - 2020
FUENTES, Alicia Our dear mother Alicia Fuentes was called to rest and passed in her sleep the morning of October 29, 2020 at the age of 90 years old. One of six siblings, she was born to Maria Hernandez and Lino Fuentes in McAllen, Texas on October 5, 1930. Mom graduated from McAllen High School graduating as valedictorian. She worked at Woolworth and a dental office after high school. Married in McAllen, she moved with her family and three sons to Victoria, Texas before settling in Austin in 1967. Mom worked for AISD as a community representative, for the State Comptroller's Office and at the State Capital as an assistant to Senator Judith Zaffirini. She volunteered for St.Vincent De Paul and Catholic Ladies of Charity. Mom was a good mother who loved her sons and always prayed for their well being. A devout Catholic, she attended St. Louis Catholic Church and St. Mary Cathedral after moving to Austin. She was ahead of her time in healthy eating and had many books on healthy living and positive thinking and was a role-model for many of her nieces. She loved to dance and liked to listen to live music at Central Market Austin. Mom was a unique person, independent minded, never going against her beliefs. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings Manuel Fuentes, Benancio Fuentes, Baselina Fuentes, Antonio Fuentes and George Fuentes, she now joins them in eternal rest. She is survived by her three sons, Alex F. Zapata and wife Cathy of Arlington, Texas , Aaron Zapata and wife Lorrie of Lago Vista, Texas and Adrian Zapata of Austin, Texas, two grandsons, Nathan Zapata and Zachary Zapata and wife Luz of San Antonio, Texas, and great grand-daughter Camila Zapata and numerous nephews and nieces. Mom will be missed, always loved and a part of us, as we are a part of her. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. A Rosary service will begin at 9:15 AM with the committal service immediately following the conclusion of the Memorial Service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Rosary
09:15 AM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
NOV
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
NOV
16
Committal
Memorial Service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
