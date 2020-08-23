CURLL JR., Allan Richard Allan Richard Curll Jr., one of the pioneering designers behind integrated circuits, modern television, and Closed Captioning for live broadcasts died August 13 in Austin, Texas after a long and productive life. He was 94. Better known to friends and family as "Jim" or "Al," Mr. Curll was born in 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Runnemede, NJ. He received an electrical engineering degree from Drexel University on the GI Bill following service in the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. While home on leave from the Navy, Jim met his mother's new neighbors and their daughter Frances Stofanch would become his wife. The couple had five children and moved to Dallas after trailblazing technology giant Texas Instruments recruited Jim away from the Philco electronics company. Over the course of his career designing innovative consumer electronic devices, Jim worked on and led teams that incorporated microchips into automobiles, created portable color televisions and the first Speak & Spell teaching tool for children, and developed simultaneous Closed Captioning for broadcast television to aid the hearing-impaired. Jim and his team were honored with a White House reception during the Carter administration in March 1980 for their work on closed captioning, and his contributions to the development of television are acknowledged in The Collection of the History of Television Technology and Design at the University of California at Los Angeles. He spoke often at engineering conferences, published many scientific papers, was frequently quoted as an industry expert in publications such as InfoWorld and Broadcasting Magazine, and received many awards, including one from the American Society of Safety Engineers. His lifelong passion for golf began at age 16 when he won a set of clubs in a newspaper contest, and Jim loved playing at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. He was a master at The Legends of Golf at Barton Creek Country Club and served as a mentor to golfing students at the University of Texas. "Best golfer I'll ever play with but more importantly, one of the best men," his best friend and longtime golf rival Gil Roebuck wrote in a tribute. An avid reader, Jim also loved restoring antique clocks, watches, and anything mechanical. He was predeceased by his adored wife Fran, beloved mother Madeline Albrecht Curll, and brilliant son Bruce Curll. He is survived by his loving daughters Madelyn Curll DVM, Cynthia Brinson MD (Tom), Adrienne Milloy (Ross), son Brian Curll, granddaughter Emily Saul, and best friend Gil Roebuck MD. The family extends gratitude to Southern Hospitality Nursing Home, where Jim spent his final years, with special thanks to Michelle Howard, Laura McKinney, and the rest of the kind and loving staff. Memorial donations can be made online to Save Money to preserve the Lions Municipal Golf Course that Jim held so dear. Arrangements by Heart of Texas Funeral Home.



