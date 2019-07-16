Home

Allen Eugene "Gene" White

Allen Eugene "Gene" White Obituary
WHITE, Allen "Gene" Eugene Allen "Gene" Eugene White passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl St., La Grange, TX. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with the interment taking place at the La Grange City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas; (979) 968-3121. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 16, 2019
