BRITT, Allen Jay Allen Jay Britt, 84, of Austin, Texas, passed away July 16, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born April 17, 1935 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Allen Norris and Gracie Beatrice Britt. Allen served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 and later worked for the State of Texas Aeronautical Division. He was a real estate agent who received many awards and set many records during his career. Allen's other employment opportunities were as a manager of Office Max and he worked at Hobby Lobby for five years. He worked until he was eighty-two years of age. Allen was an avid gardener and he raised over one hundred tropical and house plants. He was also a Mason. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn M. Britt. Survivors include his sister, Darlene Womack and her husband, Ricky of Cabot; sister-in-law, Carolyn Britt of Shreveport, Louisiana; a host of nieces and nephews and his dogs, Phoebe and Percy. Cremation arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. Please sign our online guestbook: www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019