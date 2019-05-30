COTE, Allen Joseph Allen Joseph Cote, 7I, of Austin Texas passed away on May 06, 2019. Allen was born in Keene, NH on July 30,1947 the son of Ronald Joseph and Catherine Leona (Nee Duchesneau) Cote. He attended Keene High School where he lettered in basketball, graduating in 1965. In 1966, he moved to Florida to be near his mother. In 1968 he enlisted in the US Army, spending 2 years in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic, leaving the service in 1971. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his time in Vietnam. After his discharge and following the death of his mother, he moved to Houston, Texas where his older brother Leo lived. In 1986, he moved to Austin Texas. He was employed by Austin Transit Authority as a bus driver for 22 years until his retirement in 2013. Allen remained close to his older brother Leo's children, as well as his surviving brother Ronald and his family. He was an avid collector of coins and sports memorabilia and a friend of Bill W. He is predeceased by his brother Leo and both his parents. He will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary