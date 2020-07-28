JOHNSON, Allie Faye Smith Allie Faye Smith Johnson age 88, of Austin, TX passed away July 18, 2020 born July 25, 1931. Allie Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Johnson, Jr. retired Gary Job Corps, son Tyrone Johnson, LC Anderson Basketball Coach, Cynthia Caldwell, TX Agriculture, mother Ruth Smith, brother Lawrence Smith. She leaves behind her daughter Debra Reeves retired Post Office, son Stanley Johnson, Post Office. Allie Faye was retired VA and previous IRS. Viewing will be held at King Tears Morturary on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4-7 pm. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cook Walden cemetery near Howard Lane entrance, Pflugerville TX.



