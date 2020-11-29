PEERMAN, Allyson Leigh Womac February 21, 1957 - November 19, 2020 Allyson Leigh Womac Peerman "Ally" was born on February 21, 1957 in Houston, TX to Carolyn "Lynn" Moore and Billy Marshall Womac. She attended Robert E. Lee High School in Houston where she was Valedictorian. Allyson graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin in 1978 with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. While at UT-Austin she was an active member and served as President of the Chi Omega Fraternity. She was actively involved in Orange Jackets, Mortar Board, and was a little sister to Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Allyson married her college sweetheart, Robert, in August 1980. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Austin has been Allyson's home since 1981. During those 4 decades, she made an incredible impact on the community with over 30 years of experience in public and community relations. She worked at Advanced Micro Devices for over 23 years, including 5 years as AMD's Corporate Vice President of Global Public Affairs. During her tenure, she was responsible for the company's Government Affairs, Community Affairs and Corporate Responsibility efforts worldwide. She served as President of the AMD Foundation, President and founding member of the Austin Area Research Organization; Board member of the Austin Leadership Forum; and member of the University of Texas College of Education Foundation Advisory Council. Allyson was a recipient of the Sam Walton Business Leader Award for her efforts in education, and was named a "Hero for Children" by the Texas Education Agency. She was the first recipient of the Rostow Leadership Award given by The Austin Project, and was subsequently recognized by the Lone Star Girl Scouts Council as a "Woman of Distinction." In 2004, the Austin Business Journal named Allyson as a "Profiles in Power" winner. Everyone who worked alongside Allyson over her esteemed career felt bolstered by her leadership. She accomplished much during her career, but her best achievements were loving her family and friends so well. Allyson was an incredible wife and mother who always put her family first. She was known as the "Rock" among family members. Everything Allyson did, she did with conviction and compassion, always building others up and motivating the people around her. The legacy she built will forever inspire those who were touched by her and her memory will live on forever in those who loved her. Allyson's favorite saying was, "It's all about the relationships." Never were there truer words spoken from such an amazing, beautiful soul. Rest in peace, dear Ally. You are greatly missed by all. Allyson is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lynn Womac. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ellis Peerman Jr., as well as her two daughters, Lander Carole Peerman, and Megan Peerman Wilson, as well as Megan's husband William Wilson, Jr. and their first child due in January, Allyson's first grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Terry Womac and his wife Margo of Houston, Barbara Moore of Pearland, Carole Womac Thorp of Austin and Susie Womack and her husband Sid of Dallas, as well as her 14 nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Riverbend Church in Austin. Due to Covid restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. The service can also be viewed on Facebook Live at 'Smith Family Chapel Riverbend ATX'. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Allyson can be made to: Girlstart: www.girlstart.org
Mike's Place: www.comingofageaustin.org/mikes-place/
Meals on Wheels: www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org
Austin Partners in Education: www.austinpartners.org
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.