PROBST, Alma Bartsch Alma Bartsch Probst, 101, of Rockne, TX passed away peacefully April 4th, 2019 with her children by her side. She was born January 13th, 1918 to the late John and Sophie (Hoffman) Bartsch. She is predeceased by her husband Joe, son-in-law Richard Petty, infant granddaughter Karen Louise Probst, sister Olga Wilhelm and brothers Adolph and Vernon. She is survived by her daughters Alinda Darilek (Charlie), Imelda Petty, Gerri Martinez (Cecil) and her sons Lloyd (Penny) and Bernard Probst. Also survived by her sister-in-law Minnie Bartsch. She leaves behind ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her last three years were spent in hospice care at Bastrop Lost Pines NH/Rehab. Rarely a day went by that at least one of her children were not by her side. However, we are forever indebted to the staff there. They showed her great compassion and love. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 from 6 PM 8 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, Bastrop, TX. Funeral Mass and Burial Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockne, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary