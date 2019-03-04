CLARDY, Alma Lea Corbell Alma Lea Corbell Clardy, 97, of Arlington, Texas and formerly Bastrop, Texas went to be with her Lord on February 26, 2019. Alma was born May 29, 1921 in Red Rock, Texas to Paul Adolphus and Mettie Culpepper. She married Jack Corbell on March 5, 1938 in Bastrop County, Texas. Jack passed away on April 2, 1980. Alma later married Ennis Clardy, who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Evaline Hanna, Elizabeth Young and Dale Luken. Alma retired as a telephone operator from AT&T on June 30, 1983. However, she began those years as a telephone operator in Bastrop, Texas for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, which later became AT&T. Alma was a devout Christian and a constant prayer warrior. Alma is survived by: a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Gloria Corbell; a sister, Dorothy Labermayer; 3 grandchildren, David Corbell, Eric Corbell and Sabrina Koenn; 7 great-grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a great-great-grandson. There will be a visitation at Marrs-Jones Newby Funeral on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. A celebration of Life will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment will be in Bateman Cemetery, Bateman, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary