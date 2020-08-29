MASON, Alma Marie Alma Marie Mason was born on May 25th, 1937 in Austin, Texas; the fifth of five children of Clara and Mahue Dukes. Mrs. Mason died on August 23rd, 2020. She is survived by son Ronnie Ray Mason, and daughter Sylvia Ann Thomas. Visitation will be held on August 30th, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Rosary begins at 4 p.m. at the Alice Taylor-King Chapel. Mass will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church on Monday August 31st at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery.



