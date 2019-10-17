|
|
MOULTRIE JR., Almond Lee Almond Lee "Billy" Moultrie, Jr., age 71 of Austin, formerly of Rockdale, passed away Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at his daughter's home in Pflugerville. Services for Mr. Moultrie are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. with the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at New Hope Baptist Church in Rockdale. Burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Almond was born December 13, 1947 to Zelma Lee (McDonald) and Almond Lee Moultrie, Sr. He was an entrepreneur. Surviving are his children, Shenea Edison, Zelma Wade, Horace Wade, Latriesha Wade-Easley, Rodrick Cannon, Lamont Moultrie and Misha Davis; Sister, Elma Moultrie of Austin, grandchildren, great grandchildren.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019