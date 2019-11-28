|
COUVILLON JR., Alton Charles Alton "Al" Charles Couvillon, Jr, 78, of Spicewood, Texas passed away in the comfort of his own home on November 1, 2019. Al was born in Houston, Tx on Sept 3, 1941 to Bernice and Alton Charles Couvillon Sr. Al graduated from Milby High School and attended Sam Houston State University. Al lived in Dallas, Texas for 25 years before moving to the Austin area in 1995. He was an exceptional friend, mentor and had a positive impact on many people in the Lake Travis community and across the hill country. Al is survived by his wife Judy of 26 years, son Chet (Betty) Couvillon, daughter Colette (Chip) McCharen, sister Jo Anne Couvillon, granddaughter Cheslie Couvillon and grandson's Danny and Justin Mills and David and Connor McCharen. A celebration of life service will be held on December 7, 2019 from 2 -3:30 at Church at Horseshoe Bay 600 Hi Ridge Road, Horseshoe Bay, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 28, 2019