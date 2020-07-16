CHANDLER, Alton L. Ret USAF TSGT Ret USAF TSGT Alton (Al) L. Chandler, age 80 of Cedar Creek, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cedar Creek, Texas. Surrounded by his family. Al was born July 16, 1939 in Shelbyville, Texas. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville, Texas. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in December 1959 and retired out of Bergstrom AFB Austin, Texas in December 1979. Al was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a Master Crew Chief. Following his separation from the USAF, Al worked as Diesel Injection Specialist in Austin, Texas before moving to Cedar Creek Texas in 1992. He also worked as a Small engine mechanic prior to retiring. Al was well respected as an expert in his field and known for showing up early and staying late. Al is known for picking and joking with people as well using his talents to always lend a helping hand to friends and family. Al was never to busy for anyone and would always go out of his way. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Myrta Chandler, of Shelbyville Texas, brother Frank (Buddy) Chandler Jr., sister Carmen Duncan of Wichita Falls, sister Mildred McCary of Shelbyville, Texas. Al is survived by his wife, Peggy Chandler of Cedar Creek, Texas and his sons, Thomas Chandler and wife Gloria, Curtis Chandler and wife Lorena. He is also survived by his Grand Daughters, Amanda Chandler, Ashley Chandler, Elizabeth Chandler, and Melodie Chandler, sisters Cora May and husband Charles Wimberly and Avis Duncan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rosanky Baptist Church, Rosanky, Texas on July 18, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, the Wounded Warriors
Project, or the building fund of Rosanky Baptist Church.