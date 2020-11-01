WILLIAMS, Alvin B. Devoted husband, father, brother, friend and Longhorn, Alvin B. "Daddo" Williams passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. He was 95. Alvin was born December 23, 1924 in West, Texas. He attended Corsicana schools and graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in WWII from March 1943 to November 1945. In 1943 he was an Honor Graduate of Aviation Radio School in Jacksonville, Florida and later served in the South Pacific. He was recalled as an inactive reservist for the Korean Conflict and served in California supporting the troops. He attended the University of Texas from 1946 to 1949, where he made many lifelong friends, graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism. Alvin was a Life Member, University of Texas Ex-Students Association. He worked as a sportswriter and photographer at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from 1949-1950 and was a reporter at the Austin-American-Statesman between 1950 and 1968. At the Statesman, Alvin was a sportswriter and then a reporter covering police, city hall, and the courthouse. He was Special Sections Editor. Alvin worked for the Texas Department of Health from 1968 until his retirement in 1987 where he promoted many health programs, particularly heart, cancer and the United Way. He served on the Travis County American Red Cross public information committee for 27 years and was a former member of the statewide board and life member of the Texas Public Health Association. Alvin was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion Post 87. He was also a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Texas Sportswriters Association and Texas Press Club. He was a member and former President of Chapter 28 of the Texas Public Employees Association. A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Alvin was a volunteer for many causes to help others. Until his late 80's, Alvin drove downtown at 5 am as often as twice a week to serve breakfast to the homeless. Alvin was a devoted fan of University of Texas Athletics, especially Texas Women's Basketball. Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Diane; children Pam and Phill Baker of Taylor, Cindy and Tommy Cardwell of Pflugerville, Christy and Randall Dillard of Pflugerville, Craig and Nora Williams of Bainbridge Island, Washington; grandchildren Andrea, Paul and Amy, Phillip, Brandis and Mark, Carley and William, Christy, Brandon and Marsha, Brent, Christopher, and Isabel and Caleb; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Fran Hrncir and Betty Quinn. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1st from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks must be worn. The family will hold a private memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to the University of Texas Ex-Students Association or the Central Texas Food Bank. The family would like to thank the staff of Poet's Walk in Round Rock and the staff of Altus Hospice for their loving care and support.