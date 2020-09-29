FISK III, Alvin Benjamin Age 68 of Rockdale, formerly of Austin passed away at his home in Rockdale on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Alvin was born July 15, 1952 in Waco to the late Norma Jean (Watson) and Alvin Benjamin Fisk, Jr. He joined the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Staff Sergeant on September 1, 1992 after 20 years. He then worked as a bridge and road inspector for Texas Department of Transportation and retired in 2012 after 20 years. On May 7, 1977, he and Olivia Garcia were married in Austin. They have lived in Rockdale the past four years. Alvin was a family man, very involved with the activities of his children including being a member of Band Boosters. Surviving are his wife, Olivia Fisk of Rockdale; Sons, Ryan B. Fisk of New York City and Travis E. Fisk and wife Megan of Houston; Daughter, Erin Fisk of Bryan; Sister, Sue Dickinson of Iredell and a grandchild, Julian Fisk. Services for Mr. Fisk are 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Brother Todd Hall of San Marcos officiating. Burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale. Visitation is also Wednesday, September 30th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.



