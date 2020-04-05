|
BLAND, Lee The world lost some of its joy and humor on Thursday, April 2, 2020, when Alvin "Lee" Bland died peacefully at age 87 from respiratory complications in Austin, Texas. A consummate entertainer who was generous with his warm smile, Lee will be remembered by his family and friends for his quick wit, his irresistible laugh, his love of people, and his remarkable ability to turn a phrase. He is survived by his high-school sweetheart and loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Helen Bland, his three children and their spouses, Julie and Rod Deus, Doug and Jane Bland and Mike and Julie Bland, six adoring grandchildren and two beautiful great-grandchildren. Lee was born in Ironton, Ohio on August 3, 1932, the son of Thomas "Al" and Margarite "Peg" Bland. The family eventually moved to St. Louis, where Lee met Helen as they both attended Webster Groves High School. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1954, and he and Helen were married on June 19, 1954. The couple moved to Waco, Texas, where First Lieutenant Lee Bland served as a navigator in the United States Air Force. After finishing his military service, Lee took a job as a copywriter at Armco Steel Company in Middletown, Ohio. Lee spent 32 years with Armco, rising through the ranks to become the Director of Corporate Communications. Lee loved to put on a show. He was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and a natural gift for harmonizing, as well as impeccable timing as a comedian. In the late 1960s, he and a group of friends formed The Greentree Singers, a folk music group that toured local venues and participated in area TV broadcasts. He was the writer, producer, director and host of a series of local musical variety shows in Middletown that raised money for charity and were the sold-out social events of the season. But he saved his best performances for his family, entertaining them at dinner with funny stories and witty comebacks, organizing shows to celebrate important milestones, leading the singing of Christmas carols and punctuating them with perfect high harmonies, and writing clever poems announcing the arrival of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his later years, Lee was an active participant in civic and charitable endeavors, including serving on the Resident Council and as Chairman of the LaTienda Committee at Querencia at Barton Creek. A celebration of Lee's life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lee may be made to the Querencia Employee Scholarship Fund, Querencia at Barton Creek, 2500 Barton Creek, Austin, TX 78735.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020