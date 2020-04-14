|
DAVIS, Alvin E. Alvin E. "Gene" Davis, age 77, of Round Rock, TX, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center with his family by his side after a brief battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. Gene was a life-long Austinite born to Lonnie E. Davis and Majorie Davis on November 1, 1942. He was a graduate of McCallum High School and went on to receive a Business Degree from Southwest Texas State University. Most of his career was spent in public service retiring from both higher education and state service where he worked in the Human Resources field. Gene was also a proud veteran, like his dad and son, retiring from the Army Reserves in 1996. He also served as a member of the Sertoma Club of Austin for many years. Gene met the love of his life, Loretta F. D. "Dixie" Davis, on a blind date in 1968. They married on Valentine's Day in 1970 and their family doubled on November 30, 1972 when they were blessed with boy/girl twins, Chris and Christi. Gene was a devoted and loving family man who always put his family first. He never met a stranger and could make a friend anywhere. He was a kind, humble, and genuine man with a sarcastic sense of humor. He loved animals, sweets, and Diet Coke. Gene was a lifelong fan of the Texas Longhorns and could be seen at most UT football and baseball games. He was an avid golfer and deer hunter. Gene enjoyed bowling and bowled on a league at Austin Saengerrunde (behind Scholtz Garten) on Thursday nights for many years. Gene and his wife Dixie loved to travel and went on countless vacations traveling the world when they retired. He loved being a Papaw to his grandkids, Connor and Cooper, and enjoyed FaceTiming with them and sharing hugs and kisses. He would always support them at their Autism Speaks walks, even when he could no longer walk. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Loretta F. D. "Dixie" Davis; his daughter, Christi D. Davis, of Pflugerville, TX; his son, Christopher E. Davis and wife, Amy M. Davis, of Wichita Falls, TX; his grandsons Connor and Cooper Davis, of Wichita Falls, TX; his sister, Sue E. Reese and husband, Dennis, of Austin, TX; his sister, Debbie K. Taylor and husband, Kirk, of Austin, TX; and numerous other family members and dear friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center in Round Rock and Altus Hospice Care for their compassion and care during Gene's decline. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Gene's name to any organization doing Parkinson's or Alzheimer's research; or to Autism Speaks at http://act.autismspeaks.org/goto/CCST, in support of his grandchildren, Connor and Cooper.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2020