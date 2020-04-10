|
|
JOHNSON, Alvina Marie Alvina Marie Johnson passed away March 30, 2020, at her home in Leander, Texas. She was born to Alvin Wayne Jones and Ina Mae Jones on August 5, 1956. She is survived by her husband, Reggie Johnson of Leander, Texas, daughter Shawna Clawson, two sons Reggie Jr. of Leander and Richard and wife Lindsey of Cedar Park, Texas. Grandchildren are Joshua Clawson, Dominique Clawson, Tray Johnson, Kayla, Quintin, and Hailey Johnson. Also survived by brothers, Robert Jones and wife Shannon of Naples, Florida, Jeff Jones and wife Debra of Lampasas, Texas, Doug (Bugsy) Cude and wife Brenda of Lampasas, Texas, Scott Clevenger of Liberty Hill, Texas and Brian Clevenger of Lampasas , Texas. Sisters Sandra Wilson of McAllen, Texas, Mendy Clevenger of Lampasas, Texas. Brother-in-law's Richard Johnson from Houston, Texas and David Johnson of Bryan, Texas, sister-in-law's Sharon Ensign and husband Gary of Caldwell, Texas and Sheila Johnson of Conroe. Step mother, Edie Jones of Lampasas, Texas. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Theresa Diane Lindsey, her father-in-law and mother-in-law R.L. and Alta Lee Johnson and her sister-in-law Brenda King. Please send prayers to this family for she will be missed by all. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2020