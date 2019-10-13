|
|
BENTLEY, Alvis Allen Alvis Allen Bentley passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born to George Bentley and Thelma Hays in Slaton, TX, February 19, 1932. The family moved to Brownfield, TX where he graduated Wellman High School, 1950. In 1954, he graduated West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. He married Mary Elmore in 1953, served 2 years in the Veterinary Corps of the US Army and returned to Amarillo, TX. In Amarillo, he was employed by AISD for 22 years as an elementary teacher and principal. He achieved a M.ED. from WTAMU and did postgraduate work at Tech, UNT, and UT at Austin. He served as President of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association and Zone Director of National Elementary Principals Association. There was a move to Austin in 1978 when Alvis was elected Executive Director of the State PTA. A few years later he was anxious to be an educator again and spent the next 11 years at the Texas Education Agency. After his retirement, there were wonderful hours spent in his woodworking shop and many memorable family trips and travels with extended family and friends. Always an avid sports fan, he supported teams around him and played lots of golf at Onion Creek Club with buddies and family. Throughout his life, Alvis had a genuine Christian faith and an abiding belief in Jesus as his Savior that was evident in all aspects of his life. Preceded in death by parents and his sister, Ruby Bentley Smith. Survivors include: wife, Mary Elmore Bentley, son, Dr. Dan Bentley & Susan, daughter, Cheryl Harper & Brad. Grandchildren: David Bentley, Dr. Michelle Bentley Camp & Clint, Loren Harper Messarra & Jack and Jeff Harper. Six great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Jerry Elmore & Janis, and several nieces & nephews. Services at Manchaca United Methodist Church, Monday, October 14 at 2:00 pm. The family has designated MUMC, Stephen Ministry for memorial contributions at 1011 Farm to Market 1626, Manchaca, TX 78652, manchacaumc.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019