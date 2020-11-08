HAMANN, Alwina Sophia Maria Hodde Alwina Sophia Maria Hodde Hamann passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born September 21, 1921 to Wilhelm and Alwina Mahlow Hodde in the home in which she grew up in located in the Richland Community Pflugerville, Texas. Alwina married Marvin W Hamann on January 12, 1952. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They had three children: Louise Dunklin (Reagan) of Pflugerville, Carlton Hamann (Pam) of Weatherford and Maurice Hamann (Millie) of Thrall. "Grandma' to seven grandchildren James, Cody, Shelly, Ryan (Georgia), Lee (Hope), Mac and Kaleb. Nine Great-Grandchildren, Kylee, Kaydence, Koen, Kami, Bailey, Greyson, Madelyn, Addelynn and Stetson. Alwina is also survived by two sisters Adele Hodde and Gertrude Hodde. Two sister-in-law's Katherine Hamann and Vera Hamann. Numerous nieces and nephews. Alwina is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Erwin Hodde, Ernest Hodde, Selma Wittenburg and Elnora Steger. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:30pm to 2:15pm at St John Evangelical Lutheran Church 17701 Cameron Road Pflugerville Texas with the celebration of life service immediately following beginning at 2:30pm. Memorial gifts can be given to the St John Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund, Cemetery Fund and/or the Travis 4-H Scholarship Fund 7411 Albert Road, Austin, Texas 78745. A special thanks to all the home health and hospice companies, individual caregivers and Serenity House for their personal care.