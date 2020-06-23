MUNOZ SR., Amador Amador Muñoz Sr., age 86, passed peacefully on June 19th at St. David's South Austin Medical Center of complications from pneumonia. His loving family was at his side as he went to see his God and Savior. He was preceded in death by his father Carlos Muñoz in 1987 and his mother Carmen Prado in 1997. Amador is survived by his wife of 63 years, Basilisa; three children, Amador Muñoz Jr. (Cindy), Carlos Muñoz and daughter, Melissa Miller (Chance). Five grandchildren, Lisa Marie Cardona (Ramon), Kyle Muñoz( Sarah), Alex Muñoz, Trey Dobson and Amador Muñoz; three great- grandchildren, Christian Lopez, Avery Muñoz and Mason Muñoz; his sisters, Maria Peryam and Dorotea Jordan. Amador is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and retired from the United States Air Force. He also retired from the Travis County Roads Division. His success in life can be directly attributed to discipline, patriotism, faith, work ethic and his natural mechanical ability. Of more importance was his love for family. That love is never ending and continues to shine from heaven. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home Funeral Home. Because of Covid 19, there will be no mass and internment will be private. No flowers will be accepted but donations can be given to Compassus Hospice. www.compassuslivingfoundation.org/ Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 23, 2020.