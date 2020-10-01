PESCHEL, Amanda Lea Ponder Amanda Lea Ponder Peschel went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family at her home where she lived for 63 years. She was born on May 29, 1925 to Dallas and Amanda Davis Ponder. Amanda is predeceased by her husband; Calvin Charles Peschel, her six brothers; George Davis Ponder, Warren Dallas Ponder, twins Hollis and Harrell Ponder, her twin OD Ponder, Daryl Ponder, and sister Ada Moseley. Amanda was born in Schwertner, Texas. Later the family moved to Friendship, Texas near Granger, Texas. She met Calvin, the love of her life, at Granger High School. He played football, and it was her greatest joy to cheer him on. They were married in 1943 during World War II in St. Louis, Missouri. After a one-day honeymoon, Calvin was deployed to Saipan for two and one-half years. During his absence, Amanda stayed busy teaching in a small country school. After he returned from war, Calvin and Lea moved to Austin where they made their home. They were members of Hyde Park Baptist Church for 70 years where they raised their children. She often said it was such a blessing to be able to worship at Hyde Park, serve in Vacation Bible School, and teach Sunday school. Amanda worked for the Austin Independent School District for 20 years and after retiring, volunteered at Seton Hospital. Her three children and their spouses, Randy and Sue Peschel, Rodney and Barbara Peschel, and Laurie and Dennis Odom survive Amanda. Grandchildren Ali Patterson (Lucas), Melissa Peschel (Patrick), Randy Peschel (Whitney), and Philip Peschel, Cal Peschel, Samuel Odom, McCray Odom and 13 great grandchildren, also survive her.