DEWITTY, Jr., Amos "Sugar Baby" Amos DeWitty, Jr., 72, of Austin, died Wednesday, March 27th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 2, 1946, a son of the late Amos and Lucille (Hill) DeWitty, Sr. He was the husband of Juanita L. (Ricks) DeWitty. Amos was a Chef at the famous Night Hawk & Frisco Restaurants. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Friday, April 5th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, April 4th. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The DeWitty family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019