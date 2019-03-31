Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
DEWITTY, Jr., Amos "Sugar Baby" Amos DeWitty, Jr., 72, of Austin, died Wednesday, March 27th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 2, 1946, a son of the late Amos and Lucille (Hill) DeWitty, Sr. He was the husband of Juanita L. (Ricks) DeWitty. Amos was a Chef at the famous Night Hawk & Frisco Restaurants. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Friday, April 5th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, April 4th. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The DeWitty family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019
