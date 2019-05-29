STEIN, Amy Amanda Amy Amanda Stein of New Braunfels passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 18. She was born in Austin, Texas on May 10, 2001. Amy is survived by her parents, Bill and Jeanie Stein; brothers, Grant Stein (Kendall), and Chris Stein; grandparents, William and Catherine Stein; niece and nephew Kylie and Logan Stein; rescue dogs: Rocky, Daisy, and Sugar; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Joseph Richstatter; grandmother, Darline Stein, great-grandmother, Amanda Stein and her dog, Rosie. Amy Stein graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2019. Amy was passionate about caring for all animals. She was a member of choir and theatre, which allowed her creativity and passion to shine brightly on display for others to enjoy. She loved to spend time with friends, whom she cared for deeply. Amy wished to pursue a degree in Psychology in order to help others. She will be greatly missed by all and memories will be treasured keepsakes. A Public Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Amy's honor to Austin Pets Alive! https://www.austinpetsalive.org/ Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary