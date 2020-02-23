|
FINE, Amy Kathryn May 25, 1970 February 14, 2020 Amy Kathryn Fine, age 49, passed away at her home in Austin, Texas, on February 14, 2020. Amy was born on May 25, 1970, at Richards Hospital in Rockdale, Texas, to Nancy Owen Burd and William Clarke Bennett. She graduated in 1988 from Florence High School in Florence, Texas, where she enjoyed being part of the yearbook staff. She also attended Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University), in San Marcos, Texas. Amy loved theatre, dance, and live music. She was an active supporter of the Austin music community, along with her husband Rick, where they made many dear friends. She had a keen sense of fashion and a sly sense of humor. With an affinity for history and genealogy, she also enjoyed traveling around the world with Rick, experiencing different cultures and cuisines. Amy grew up in a large family, where she shined the brightest. She loved children, and she volunteered as a court-appointed special advocate through Travis County's CASA program to represent the best interests of children in Child Protective Services cases. And, of course, Amy adored her and Rick's beloved miniature Schnauzer, Willie, who was constantly by her side. Amy is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Burd; father, William Clarke Bennett; paternal grandparents, Purcell and Eulabee Bennett; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Hycinth Holiday Owen; aunt, Debby Owen; nephew, Michael Lance Culbertson; and parents-in-law, Jack and LaVerne Fine. Amy is survived by her husband Rick Fine; his daughters, Kelly Garemko and her husband Michael and their son Wally, and Rebecca Goldfarb and her husband Aaron; her mother, Nancy Burd; brother, Michael Burd; siblings, Don and Billy Bennett; aunts, Becky Vinson and her husband Russ, Bonnie Steele, Pat VonGonten and her husband Stanley, Becky Sheffield and her husband Larry, and Karen Hendrix and her husband Joe; her uncle, John Owen and his wife Debbie; many nieces and nephews; many loving cousins, and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with a Celebration of Life to take place at 11:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020, both at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home at 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron, Texas. John 3:16
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020