BARRETT, Amy Louise Amy made her transition in the the mid-afternoon of October 13th, 2020 at the age of 55 from metastatic breast cancer. Born May 8, 1965 in Delaware, Ohio, she was raised in Emory, Virginia by Dr. Maurice S. Luker, Jr. and Ann Johnson Luker and was the younger sister of Maurice (Dar) S. Luker, III (Partner, Ismael). Her mother, Ann, passed away in 1973 and subsequently, Amy was raised in Abingdon, Virginia by her stepmother, Jean Knarr Luker, and became the older sister to a step brother, Marc Antone Miller and the granddaughter of Harry and Mary Knarr of Sarasota, Florida. Her father passed away in 2019. Amy is also survived by two aunts: Jean Luker of Atlanta, Georgia, and Andrea Cooke (Husband, Frank) of The Villages, Florida, as well as numerous cousins. In her early years, Amy explored the campus of Emory and Henry College where her father taught religion. She played violin in the Emory chamber orchestra, attended Emory United Methodist Church, and studied piano at Emory and Brevard Music Camp in North Carolina in the summers. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Amy sold hundreds of boxes of girl scout cookies and delivered newspapers daily. Her passion in high school was running, and she made the all-regional cross country team and won several mile and two mile races. Always looking forward to the next adventure, Amy skipped her senior year of high school to attend Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia where she majored in Political Science, minored in French, and met her first husband, Lamar Kevin Cloud, who passed away in 2019. After college and a summer in Paris, she jumped into work in advertising and buying at Macy's Department Stores in Atlanta, Georgia. After Macy's bankruptcy, she obtained a CPA and Masters in Public Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and worked as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers, The University of Texas System Administration, and as chief auditor for the Teacher's Retirement System of Texas, where she retired. Her love of Austin was deep, and she took full advantage of attending live music shows, dancing under the stars, practicing and studying yoga, walking her dogs in the park, eating BBQ, and camping in the Hill Country. In Austin she met her second husband, Eric Jason Barrett, and his three beautiful children, Vanessa (Husband, Jose), Ryan (Wife, Jennifer), and Steven (Partner, Sarah). She ultimately became the bonus grandmother to four grandchildren: Olivia, Andrew, Rowan, and Daphne. After retiring, Amy and Eric (and their two dogs, Brodie and Clancy) moved to the Florida Gulf Coast to be near family and the beach. There, she became an active member of the Unity Church of Peace in North Port, pursued her passion for yoga philosophy, read numerous books, attended Rays spring training baseball games, and received cutting edge cancer treatment from Moffitt Cancer Center. Memorials in Amy's honor will be held as follows: Unity Church of the Hills, Austin, Texas and Unity Church of Peace, North Port, Florida. Amy's ashes will be buried next to her mother, Ann, at the Emory and Henry Cemetery in Emory, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice
or the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Austin, Texas. As Amy would say, she is off to her next adventure!