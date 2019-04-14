Home

Andre Lanier Davis Sr.

Andre Lanier Davis Sr. Obituary
DAVIS SR., Andre Lanier "Big Dre" Andre Lanier "Big Dre from 12th Street" Davis, Sr., 47, of Austin, TX died suddenly in a senseless act of violence Tuesday, April 9th. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on June 29, 1971, a son of Joette (Reed) Davis and Henry Lovell Bell. The Celebration of His Life Service will be1 PM on Saturday, April 20th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor A.J. Quinton officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, April 19th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Andre's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019
