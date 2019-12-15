|
|
GREEN-RATLIFF, Andrea Elizabeth February 10, 1962--November 6, 2019 Andrea Elizabeth Green Ratliff is a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, an art teacher, and a lover of birds and flowers. She enjoyed finding a good deal in the paint section of Lowe's and using wood from the clearance section of Home Depot to complete Do-It-Yourself projects. Andrea was the first of three children of Hugh Edward Green, Jr. and Gertrude Elizabeth Truitt-Green. She attended Maplewood Elementary, Pearce Middle School and John H. Reagan High School in Austin where she played basketball and threw the shot put and discus, eventually becoming the state champion in shot put. Andrea attended Prairie View A&M University on a track and field scholarship under Olympic coach Dr. Barbara Jacket where she was part of the team that won a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship. Andrea graduated from PVAMU with a bachelor's degree in art in 1984. Andrea was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Green, Jr., her maternal grandmother, Andre T. Allen, and her fraternal grandmother, Roxie Green. She is survived by her mother, Gertrude Truitt-Green, brother, Edward Green and sister Kimberly Green; husband, Vernon Thomas Ratliff, Jr. and their children: Randa, Joseph and Halle Ratliff. Andrea was laid to rest on November 23 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019